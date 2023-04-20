New Suit - Contract

CrossAmerica Partners subsidiary, Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services and LPG Realty Holdings LP were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Nathan Sommers Jacobs and Barr & Morgan on behalf of 43 Ventures LLC, Aldine Westfield Investments and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants, who are Circle K Stores Inc. motor fuel franchisors, of failing to issue proper renewal documentation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01461, Channelview Ventures LLC et al v. Lehigh Gas Wholesale LLC et al.

Energy

April 20, 2023, 6:31 AM

Plaintiffs

43 Ventures LLC

Aldine Westfield Investments LLC

Breaktime Corner Market Kansas, LLC

Channelview Ventures LLC

Corner Market 54 LLC

Corner Market 60 LLC

Corner Market 61 LLC

Corner Market 62 LLC

Corner Market 63 LLC

Corner Market 64 LLC

Corner Market 65 LLC

Corner Market 67 LLC

Corner Market 68 LLC

Corner Market 69 LLC

Corner Market 70 LLC

Corner Market 78, LLC

Corner Market 81, LLC

Nathan Sommers Jacobs PC

defendants

Lehigh Gas Wholesale LLC

Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services, Inc.

Lgp Realty Holdings LP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract