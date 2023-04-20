CrossAmerica Partners subsidiary, Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services and LPG Realty Holdings LP were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Nathan Sommers Jacobs and Barr & Morgan on behalf of 43 Ventures LLC, Aldine Westfield Investments and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants, who are Circle K Stores Inc. motor fuel franchisors, of failing to issue proper renewal documentation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01461, Channelview Ventures LLC et al v. Lehigh Gas Wholesale LLC et al.
Energy
April 20, 2023, 6:31 AM