New Suit - Copyright

Award-winning film director Spike Lee, actor/director Nate Parker and various production entities were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Boies Schiller Flexner and Bennet & Bennet on behalf of Changing World Films and other plaintiffs who allege that their screenplay 'A Routine Stop' was 'stolen' by the defendants and made into the 2019 film 'American Skin.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09021, Changing World Films LLC et al v. Parker et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 13, 2022, 7:10 PM