Change to Florida Insurance Law Shortened the Window for Ins...

The Florida Supreme Court ruled in favor of an Anheuser-Busch distributor, which is the oldest privately held corporation in the state, and held that a litigant must file an insurance-liability lawsuit within two years of the death of a potential defendant. Charles Wiggins and Terrie L. Didier, partners at Beggs & Lane in Pensacola, Florida, represented the respondents, who include 1876-founded the Lewis Bear Co., whose driver, Thomas Morton Jr., injured the petitioners, Samantha Tsuji and Crystal Williams, in a car crash while operating a company-owned vehicle. But petitioners failed to sue in time.

June 30, 2023, 2:34 PM

