Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at King & Spalding on Monday removed a consumer class action against Home Depot to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Marron Lawyers on behalf of California customers of 'goods sold for later pickup' who allege that Home Depot incorrectly assert that items have been picked up by the purchaser when they had not been claimed. The case is 2:23-cv-03702, Chang v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 15, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Chang

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract