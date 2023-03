New Suit - Trademark

Dentons filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of luxury brand Chanel Inc. The suit names nearly a dozen individuals for allegedly selling counterfeit Chanel products in Chinatown. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02004, Chanel, Inc. v. Lin et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 09, 2023, 10:04 AM