New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Whole Foods Market was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court arising from the defendant's 'Brioche Whole Grain Hamburger Buns' products. The suit, brought by Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC, contests the defendant's use of the term 'whole grain' and contends that the product is not actually made with whole grain. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03767, Chandrasekera v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Subashini Chandrasekera

Plaintiffs

Gucovschi Rozenshteyn, PLLC

defendants

Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct