Whole Foods Market was hit with a consumer class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court arising from the defendant's 'Brioche Whole Grain Hamburger Buns' products. The suit, brought by Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC, contests the defendant's use of the term 'whole grain' and contends that the product is not actually made with whole grain. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03767, Chandrasekera v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 19, 2023, 7:27 PM