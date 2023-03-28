Who Got The Work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners James N. Kramer and Alexander K. Talrides have stepped in to defend Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker in an investor class action. Meanwhile, a team of attorneys from Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber are representing the failed bank's CFO, Daniel Beck. The complaint, filed March 13 in California Northern District Court by The Rosen Law Firm, accuses the executives of concealing the risks faced by the bank due to rising interest rates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-01097, Chandra Vanipenta v. SVB Financial Group et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 7:43 AM

