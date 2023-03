Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Miller Nash on Tuesday removed a franchise lawsuit against Marathon Petroleum and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Dady & Gardner and Jaburg & Wilk on behalf of Chandler Gas and Store, Kevin McCulloch and Lance McCulloch. The case is 2:23-cv-00400, Chandler Gas and Store Incorporated et al v. Treasure Franchise Company LLC et al.

Energy

March 09, 2023, 10:50 AM