New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Samsung Electronics America Inc., the American branch of the South Korean device maker, was slapped with a data breach class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of individuals whose personal identifying information and demographic information was made vulnerable in a data breach, was filed by Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador; DiCello Levitt; and Hausfeld. The court action contends Samsung failed to take appropriate steps to protect the data of customers following a prior data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06241, Chandler et al v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.