New Suit

State Farm was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Montana District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Everett Cook Law on behalf of the estate of Mark Chandler, who died after being run over by a car. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00009, Chandler et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.