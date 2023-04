New Suit - Employment

D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Arlington, Texas, was sued Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit, which seeks allegedly unpaid wages, was brought by Melehy & Associates on behalf of a former IT support technician for the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00982, Chandler.

Construction & Engineering

April 12, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Arthur Chandler, III

Plaintiffs

Melehy And Associates LLC

defendants

D.R. Horton, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations