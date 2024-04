News From Law.com

Tesla's proposals to reinstate Elon Musk's compensation plan and reincorporate in Texas have prompted a new chapter in the Court of Chancery case that invalidated that plan, with the shareholder plaintiff filing five motions. Tesla filed a proxy indicating it would be seeking shareholder votes on a relocation to Texas and whether Musk should receive the 2018 compensation plan that had been struck down by the Court of Chancery.

Automotive

April 24, 2024, 4:58 PM

nature of claim: /