Chancery Again Rules in Plaintiffs Favor in Earnout Provisio...

News From Law.com

An AstraZeneca subsidiary owes $130 million to shareholders of a company it acquired for a missed milestone payment, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn decided in an opinion that followed a seven-day trial. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. could later be ordered to pay more in damages for another claim in which Zurn ruled against it, but Alexion's counterclaim against Shareholder Representative Services, represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, is yet to be decided. Alexion is represented by Wilks Law and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2024, 6:02 PM