Who Got The Work

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholder Zachary B. Busey has entered an appearance for Alliance Health Center in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed on July 22 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Watson & Norris on behalf of a nurse who accuses the defendant of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay accurate overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, is 3:24-cv-00428, Chancellor v. Alliance Health Center, Inc.

Health Care

September 05, 2024, 11:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeffery Chancellor

Plaintiffs

Watson & Norris, PLLC

Defendants

Alliance Health Center, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations