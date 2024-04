Who Got The Work

Unum Group, a Tennessee-based insurance firm, has turned to attorney Nicole Y. Blohm of Meserve, Mumper & Hughes as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Feb. 7 in California Northern District Court by Roberts Disability Law on behalf of Sophia Chan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-00715, Chan v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 12, 2024, 5:49 AM

