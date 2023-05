Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Panera Brands Inc. and Beverly Nguyen to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Bibiyan Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-04194, Chan v. Panera, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 31, 2023, 5:20 AM

