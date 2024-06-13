Who Got The Work

Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Neal A. Potischman and associate Vincent Barredo have entered appearances for Equinix Inc., a global data center company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed May 2 in California Northern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of manipulating the company's financial reports, overselling power capacity to customers and misclassifying operational expenses in order to artificially inflate the price of securities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-02656, Chan v. Equinix, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 13, 2024, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Wayne Chan

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Equinix, Inc.

Charles Meyers

Keith D. Taylor

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws