Bursor & Fisher filed a privacy class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court against Allego Inc., a company that provides sales optimization software and services. The suit accuses the defendant of using its Conversation Intelligence software to monitor the communications of sales associates and potential customers without their knowledge or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11781, Chan v. Allego, Inc.

August 03, 2023

