Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Traub, Lieberman, Straus & Shrewsberry on Tuesday removed an insurance complaint against Stillwater Property & Casualty Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Lum, Drasco & Positan on behalf of Lysander Chan and Marylouise Chan, who seek coverage for water damage claims. The case is 1:23-cv-02171, Chan et al v. Stillwater Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Lysander Chan

Marylouise Chan

defendants

Stillwater Property & Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute