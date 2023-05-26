New Suit

Champlain Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Kentucky Western District Court against Alert Patrol Inc. and the estate of David K. Dickson, who was shot and killed by an Alert Patrol security guard at a convenience store. The suit, brought by Dinsmore & Shohl, seeks a declaration that Champlain has no duty to defend or indemnify Alert Patrol against the estate's underlying wrongful death claims because the guard did not have a valid armed security guard services license at the time of the shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00268, Champlain Specialty Insurance Co. v. Alert Patrol Inc. et al.

May 26, 2023

Plaintiffs

Champlain Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Alert Patrol, Inc.

Brenda Brooks

Jenny Heine

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute