New Suit - Trade Secrets

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Champion RetailCo LLC, a company that designs and builds windows, doors and sunrooms. The complaint takes aim at Charles Price III for allegedly misappropriating confidential information regarding Champion's operational strategies and processes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00053, Champion RetailCo, LLC v. Price III.

Construction & Engineering

January 27, 2023, 3:43 PM