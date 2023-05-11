Who Got The Work

Trinity Universal Insurance, a Kemper Corp. company, has tapped attorneys Jeff M. Sbaih, Sarah L. Eversole and Lesli S. Wood of Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over a disputed water damage claim, was filed March 27 in Washington Western District Court by Levy von Beck Comstock on behalf of Carah Champagne. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, is 2:23-cv-00464, Champagne v. Trinity Universal Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Carah Champagne

Plaintiffs

Levy Von Beck Comstock Ps

defendants

Trinity Universal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Smith Cochran & Dickerson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute