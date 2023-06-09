Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Accordia Life & Annuity Co., a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Group, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, which arises from a disputed claim for benefits under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Cornerstone Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Ildefonso Chamorro. The court action further accuses the defendant of financial elder abuse. The case is 3:23-cv-02864, Chamorro et al v. Accordia Life And Annuity Company.
Insurance
June 09, 2023, 8:24 PM