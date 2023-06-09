Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Accordia Life & Annuity Co., a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Group, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, which arises from a disputed claim for benefits under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Cornerstone Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Ildefonso Chamorro. The court action further accuses the defendant of financial elder abuse. The case is 3:23-cv-02864, Chamorro et al v. Accordia Life And Annuity Company.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Chamorro

Estate of Ildefonso Chamorro

defendants

Accordia Life And Annuity Company

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute