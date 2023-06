New Suit - Employment

Goodyear Tire & Rubber was hit an employment discrimination lawsuit Saturday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Minias Law Firm on behalf of an entry level technician who claims that he was forced to resign due to continuous racial and retaliatory discrimination acts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01870, Chambliss v. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

Automotive

June 05, 2023, 4:46 AM

