Who Got The Work

Quad/Graphics, a printing and marketing services company, has turned to attorneys Bradley E. Strawn and Kimberly Ohanuka as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on disability, gender and sexual orientation. The complaint was filed Jan. 23 in Georgia Middle District Court by attorney Douglas H. Dean on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal, is 5:24-cv-00033, Chambless v. Quad/Graphics Inc.

Business Services

March 08, 2024, 8:23 AM

Plaintiffs

John Chambless

Plaintiffs

Douglas H Dean

defendants

Quad/Graphics Inc

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley E Strawn

Kimberly Ohanuka

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination