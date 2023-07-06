New Suit - Personal Injury

Marriott P.R. Management, doing business as San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, and AIG Insurance Co. of Puerto Rico were hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court action was filed by Rivera-Aspinall, Garriga & Fernandini on behalf of Krista Chambless and Ricky T. Chambless. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01351, Chambless et al v. Marriott P. R. Management Corporation et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 06, 2023, 5:12 AM

Chambless Conjugal Society

Krista Chambless

Ricky T Chambless

Rivera Aspinall, Garriga & Fernandini

Marriott P. R. Management Corporation

AIG Insurance Company Puerto RICO

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims