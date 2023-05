Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 0:23-cv-60926, Chambers v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 18, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Lloyd Chambers

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract