Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kolb Clare & Arnold on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to a disputed medical lien claim, was filed by attorney Rhea M. Jones-Price on behalf of Connie Chambers. The case is 2:23-cv-00232, Chambers v. Optumhealth Care Solutions, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Connie Chambers

defendants

United Healthcare Corporation

Optumhealth Care Solutions, LLC

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

defendant counsels

Kolb Clare & Arnold, Psc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct