Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Bissell Homecare Inc. to Arkansas Eastern District Court for breach-of-warranty claims. The suit, filed by WH Law and Kelly Law Firm, claims the warranty for the Bissell air purifier violates the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case is 4:22-cv-00752, Chambers v. Bissell Homecare Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 23, 2022, 7:35 PM