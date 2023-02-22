Who Got The Work

Matthew B. Criscuolo of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Smart Miami Realty in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The complaint was filed Jan. 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Social Justice Law Collective on behalf of Delroy A. Chambers Jr., a fair housing tester, who claims that the defendant's background check policy has a disparate impact on Black people. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, is 0:23-cv-60028, Chambers, Jr. v. Smart Miami Realty, LLC.

Real Estate

February 22, 2023, 7:21 AM