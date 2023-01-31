New Suit - Product Liability

Hologic, a medical technology company, was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Glasser, Jinks Crow & Dickson and Cowper Law on behalf of five women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker. According to the suit, the device did not dissolve and reabsorb following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10260, Chambers et al. v. Hologic Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

