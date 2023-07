Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney John R. Peace on behalf of Debbie E Chamberlain, challenges the insurer's denial of long-term disability benefits. The case is 8:23-cv-03212, Chamberlain v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company, The.

Insurance

July 08, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Debbie E Chamberlain

Plaintiffs

John R Peace

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company, The

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations