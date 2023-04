New Suit - Trademark

Amazon was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Global IP Law Group and Gillam Smith on behalf of Gregory Chamberlain d/b/a FreeV, alleges that Amazon's ad-supported video streaming service 'FreeVee' is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'FreeV' media service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00170, Chamberlain v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 14, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Chamberlain

Plaintiffs

Global Ip Law Group, LLC

defendants

Amazon Technologies, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims