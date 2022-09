News From Law.com

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, which has a large tax practice, has expanded its international tax and tax controversy team in San Antonio with three lawyers from Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch, led by shareholder Patrick Martin. Martin joined the Houston-founded firm on Thursday along with associates Anuar Estefan and Luz Villegas-BaƱuelos. All three came from Am Law 200 firm Procopio Cory's San Diego office.

September 02, 2022, 11:11 AM