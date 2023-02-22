Chamberlain Hrdlicka Hires Veteran Tax Attorney | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, a Houston-based midsize law firm, announced it has hired veteran tax attorney Sean R. Gannon to work out of its Atlanta office. According to a Feb. 15 news release, Gannon will join the firm as senior counsel in its nationally recognized tax controversy and litigation practice, where he will advise and represent taxpayers before federal, state and local taxing authorities and in all federal and state courts where tax disputes are litigated.

February 22, 2023, 6:38 PM