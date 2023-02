News From Law.com

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry has promoted six Atlanta office attorneys to equity shareholder and shareholder roles as part of a group of 10 lawyer promotions firm-wide. The Houston-based midsize law firm announced the moves in a Feb. 6 news release, and the promotions were confirmed at the firm's annual meeting in Houston on Feb. 4.

Legal Services

February 10, 2023, 2:54 PM