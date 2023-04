Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAfee & Taft on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Done For You Real Estate to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Rieger Law Group on behalf of Chamber Property Management & Leasing. The case is 5:23-cv-00335, Chamber Property Management & Leasing LLC v. Real Estate Firm LLC.

Real Estate

April 21, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Chamber Property Management & Leasing LLC

Plaintiffs

Rieger Law Group

Max C Tuepker PC

Sean Paul Rieger PLLC

defendants

Real Estate Firm LLC

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract