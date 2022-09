News From Law.com

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. has tapped Volkswagen Group of America's former top lawyer to take over as general counsel. David Detweiler will be saddling up on September 19 as the chamber's GC after six years at the helm of Volkswagen's legal operations in the U.S., where he steered a team of in-house and outside lawyers that helped Volkswagen navigate the emissions scandal.

September 14, 2022, 11:45 AM