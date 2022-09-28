New Suit

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Bankers Association and other business groups filed a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit challenges a recent CFPB manual update which states that the CFPB will examine business entities for discriminatory conduct. The complaint argues that 'unfairness' and 'discrimination' are 'distinct concepts,' and therefore the CFPB has no authority to regulate discriminatory conduct. The suit was brought by Consovoy McCarthy and Ward Smith & Hill. The case is 6:22-cv-00381, Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America et al. v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 12:22 PM