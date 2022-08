New Suit - Contract

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein and other counsel filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Chalpin Realty. The complaint, over the cancellation of a purchase-and-sale agreement for real property, pursues claims against Jersam Realty Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02651, Chalpin Realty SC LLC v. Jersam Realty Inc.

Real Estate

August 12, 2022, 12:19 PM