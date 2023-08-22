Challenging a Judge: These Jurists Term in Office Is Expirin...

News From Law.com

Throughout and surrounding metro-Atlanta, dozens of judges are up for re-election in the May 21, 2024 nonpartisan primary election. In Fulton County alone, 27 jurists might face challengers for their seats on the bench.But in surrounding Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, and Gwinnett counties, at least 48 judges must also decide whether to campaign to retain their judgeships. Of the four dozen judgeships, about 25% are held by recently appointed jurists who must now stand for election to remain on the bench.

