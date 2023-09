News From Law.com

New York's Republican and Conservative parties are restarting election law action, suing state Democratic leaders to upend a 2021 state election law change that allows for speedy counting of absentee ballots. Rebuffed under the laches doctrine in 2022, party leaders are now eying a more distant election: They want a court injunction in time for the presidential election in November 2024.

New York

September 21, 2023, 12:25 PM

