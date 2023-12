News From Law.com

The people who successfully sued to overturn Georgia's congressional and state legislative districts told a federal judge on Wednesday that new plans Republican state lawmakers claim will cure illegal vote dilution should be rejected. The plaintiffs argued before U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in an hours-long hearing in Atlanta that the new maps don't increase opportunities for Black voters to elect their chosen candidates.

Georgia

December 21, 2023, 10:31 AM

nature of claim: /