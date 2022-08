News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declined to fast-track a challenge to Pennsylvania's liability cap for state agencies on Wednesday, instead returning the dispute over a gutted verdict against SEPTA to the Commonwealth Court. The court denied plaintiff Hayley Freilich application for extraordinary relief, which sought to place the appeal of a Philadelphia judge's reduction of a $7 million verdict directly before the justices.

Government

August 11, 2022, 7:30 PM