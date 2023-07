News From Law.com

The ACLU has launched a constitutional challenge to Daniel's Law, a measure enacted to safeguard public officials after the murder of a New Jersey federal judge's son. In a suit filed in Middlesex County Superior Court, the ACLU is seeking to enjoin the City of New Brunswick from applying Daniel's Law to prevent a journalist from publishing information about where a public official lives.

July 12, 2023, 5:48 PM

