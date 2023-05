New Suit - Copyright

Target was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, brought by SripLaw P.A. on behalf of Chalermphol Harnchakkham, accuses Target of selling products that allegedly copied the plaintiff's work without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21975, Chalermphol Harnchakkham v. Target Corporation et al.

May 26, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Chalermphol Harnchakkham

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw, P.A.

defendants

Target Brands, Inc.

Target Corporation

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims