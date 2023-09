News From Law.com

The validity of a political party's process for nominating candidates to the state Supreme Court, New York's trial court, has been called into question. A judge determined that the chairman for the Conservative Party's Ninth Judicial District nominating convention had "unclean hands" when submitting "fraudulent" minutes from the Aug. 13 convention.

New York

September 15, 2023, 1:14 PM

