Who Got The Work

Rebecca Wilson of Kutak Rock and Gouya A. Ranekouhi of O'Hagan Meyer have entered appearances for RBus Inc., Red Ventures Group and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 2 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Hilary Hammell on behalf of Jon Chaikin, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for allegedly not abiding by the 'return-to-office' policy when he was granted accommodations to work remotely and care for his ill wife. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:22-cv-07612, Chaikin v. Red Ventures, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 16, 2023, 6:43 AM