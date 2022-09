New Suit - Class Action

Microsoft, its subsidiary Nuance Communications and JPMorgan Chase were hit with a biometric privacy class action on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses JPM of using Nuance's 'Gatekeeper' technology to collect and store customers' voice prints without authorization in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06986, Chaidez v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.