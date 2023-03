New Suit

Twitter was sued on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Veeken Chaglassian, whose account was allegedly removed without explanation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02414, Chaglassian v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 22, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Veeken Chaglassian

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct